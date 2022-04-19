Nelson Budget Open House talks Spending, Proposed Tax Increase, more

Last week's Open House on the City of Nelson's proposed five-year financial plan saw a few community members in attendance for the run-down on spending, saving, taxation and more.

Chief Financial Officer Colin McClure says last year’s financial numbers are currently being audited:

“Total operational revenue; we’re a big organization, $53-million. Operational expenses about 38 (million) and again you would say ‘well hey there’s a difference there, you’ve got 53 going in and 38 coming out’, well that difference is going into reserves….””

He adds $11-million of the roughly $25-million-dollar Operational Fund is allocated through taxation.

“…. $23-million in an overall Capital Plan…. It’s ambitious. When you think about…. our overall operating fund is $55-million and if we were successful we’re hoping to spend $23-million dollars in Capital this year.”

Of total expenditures in the 2022 budget, $14.6-million is set to cover paving, building improvements, vehicle equipment and replacements, downtown waterfront and park improvements and of course the Transit Exchange Project. That leaves $8.8-million towards water, sewer and hydro work.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury talked taxes; stating January 2022 Assessment Notices saw total assessed property values raise an average of 26%. Jury explains that while this might have caused some concern regarding tax-increases, assessed values are simply a tool for allocating taxes:

“If you’ve had sort of a lower than average increase as compared to the other, you know the average for the city, then you might see a lower tax increase or maybe no increase at all…. Conversely if you’ve had a higher than average increase in your assessed values then you might see a slightly higher than average increase in your taxes as well.”

The City of Nelson’s proposed four-percent tax increase would cost residents, on average, an additional $68 per year. The presentation also heard that the municipality hires 180 employees and is one of the area’s largest local employers.

Nelson City Council is back in action this evening for a Committee of the Whole following an earlier Special Regular Meeting. Tonight’s agenda includes a delegation from the Kootenay Conservation Society as well as staff presentations on changes to Public Notice Legislation and more.