Nelson City Council Amends Sports Ambassador Program Policy

Changes to the City of Nelson's Sports Ambassador Program are coming in light of decreased nominations.

Amendments have been adopted that increase flexibility in the process by giving City Councillors more input and dropping the need for a "call for applications".

2021 recipient Councillor Jesse Pineiro says the problem is surrounding a lack of time; not a lack of value:

“The time to like sift through names and figure out who is going to be…. I think they’re just busy and I think if we can help in any way like sort of present it to them I think that would probably make it easier.... I don’t think that it’s not valuable like I was super honored to be the Sports Ambassador at one point.”

Councillor Keith Page suggests that added perks and responsibilities could increase participation:

“Like are they being invited to the galas? The annual reception? Maybe there’s some other pieces there we want to see happen when it comes to what that means to be the Ambassador, what that role and how prominent it is in our community but I think it goes hand in hand with how we deal with all the recipients of these Ambassador roles.”

Pineiro says an Ambassador is someone who goes above and beyond in their respective sport, which means less time for additional responsibilities:

“When I was Sports Ambassador I didn’t do anything except what got me the Sports Ambassadorship which was to take boxers all over the world and get medals at nationals and pump the name of this town all over the place. I didn’t go to council meetings and I didn’t go to galas.”

The year Pineiro won saw five applications and two nominations, while 2023 year saw just one each.

The Sustainability Leadership Awards Policy saw similar changes in 2018, moving away from applications and instead having council identify nominations.