Nelson City Council Approves Grant Application for Waterfront Pathway

Nelson City Council has approved an Active Transportation Grant application for a waterfront multi-use path along Lakeside Drive.

Ongoing development along the 900-block of Lakeside makes a multi-use pathway more appealing, while protecting the safety of cyclists that share the current roadway.

Councillor Jesse Woodward says the pathway in the next block over, the Chahko Mika mall, could use a similar touch up to match the surrounding landscape:

“Is this kind of thing possible in that parking lot area? Now I did inquire and of course that’s a privately owned parking lot.”

Staff says as the Official Community Plan aims for a continuous waterfront pathway, negotiations for the parking lot portion are not off the table.

There was some concern expressed in Council Chambers about the location and logistics of this project considering how commuters generally navigate the City.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the pathway would fit well when all plans for the area finally comes together:

“I do think this is perhaps a different category in that this is an amenity as much as this is a commuter route and I think when the pier goes up and connecting the waterfront and then there’s no development on the waterfront, I can imagine different traffic, walking, biking along the waterfront.”

City Manager Kevin Cormack isn't opposed to formalizing some sort of bike lane at the bottom of Hall Street to compliment the proposal:

“There was bike lanes planned for Hall Street, there was a bunch of pushback by the business community so that was turned into parking and not bike lanes, so those original plans are still around somewhere.”

The BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant offers up to $500,000 based on cost sharing and a City the size of Nelson is eligible for 70% of funding.

If the grant application is successful, the City would contribute roughly $283,126 to the project.