Nelson City Council Approves Natural Burials

Nelson City Council has approved natural burials to proceed at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The decision on Tuesday, September 12th, follows a series of debates and further discussion could be on the horizon.

Natural burials could see additional maintenance costs, but review of the funding formula will wait until next year’s consideration of a Parks and Cemetery Bylaw.

Community Planning, Climate and Infrastructure General Manager Chris Johnson explains:

“With the absence of a grave liner it essentially holds up all of the materials so it doesn’t slump at all, without that there then it slumps down so there is additional work required there. It’s something that we will be reviewing when we do our Parks and Cemetery Bylaw in 2024….”

“So it’s been on the table for a long time to look at our costs in general in terms of cemetery maintenance and also the fact that we have an agreement with the Regional District of Central Kootenay, as they use the cemetery site as well…. This will just be a part of it. It could end up at the end of the day that there is no additional cost but…. I think it’s time for a review of the costs.” says Mayor Janice Morrison

“It serves a broader purpose than just a place for burials, it’s a community greenspace…. What we tried to do in the past is we tried to recover direct costs of burials versus ongoing maintenance.” adds City Manager Kevin Cormack

Natural burials use a biodegradable casket instead of a traditional casket, but unlike green burials, do not require a separate area for internment.