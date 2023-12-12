Nelson City Council Briefed on 2024 Water, Wastewater Rates
Nelson City Council has passed first three readings for 2024 water and wastewater rates.
Water is set to increase by 2.5%, wastewater by two-percent and the annual resource recovery rate would rise $25.
This means a 3.9% overall increase in combined fees, costing the average single-family dwelling roughly $1259.90 after the 10% discount for timely payment.
That’s up $49.30 annually from 2023 and up $4.11 monthly.
Adoption is slated for January with fees due by March 15th.
Trail RCMP: Arrests Made Following Suspicious Fire, Public Intoxication, moreRiley Jackson was criminally charged on December 1st with two counts of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence. RCMP says they're aware of community concerns surrounding fires in the area over the last few months and are taking the situation very seriously.
CKISS Says Waterbodies Remain Clear of Invasive MusselsThis doesn't mean the fight is over however, as it's virtually impossible to eradicate these pests once they’re established. Zebra and quagga mussels possess unique characteristics that make them difficult to control.
Dog Park Report, Recommendations, Discussed by Castlegar City CouncilCouncil had directed staff to explore costs associated with addressing concerns back in October. Now elected officials aim to debate spending $10,000 on increased bylaw enforcement and up to $5000 on educational efforts during upcoming budget deliberations.
Notice of Motion in Castlegar Aims to Address Suspicious FiresThe motion, announced by Mayor Maria McFaddin, describes a 240% increase in suspicious fires this year. The matter is set for consideration at the next Castlegar Council meeting, December 18th.
Nelson City Council Approves Letter Calling for Peace in GazaThe City Council endorsed letter was approved on Tuesday, December 5th. It is set to go to the federal government and federal opposition party leaders, BC Premier David Eby and more.
Castlegar City Council Considers 2024 Utility RatesThe 4.3% water rate increase would costs residents another $17.97 annually and $51.11 for commercial. A 6.3% sewer increase would cost residents another $23.83 annually, plus $68. 89 for commercial.
Trail RCMP Commander Talks Violence Against Women, plus Weekly ReportCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich says there is an event at the Bridge View Cafe downtown beginning at four this afternoon. The 34th anniversary of the killing of 14 women at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique is being observed throughout the Kootenays, including in Trail.
Possession of Stolen Loaded Handgun sees Duo Arrested in RobsonA search warrant was executed on Thursday, November 30th, at a property in the 3600-block of Robson's Broadwater Road. A male and female were taken into custody and the loaded handgun found by police was reported stolen after a break and enter in Krestova back on April 24th.
Crews Respond to Early Morning Structure Fire in GenelleCrews arrived at the 500-block of 16th-Avenue, at 2:38PM, to find a fully involved mobile home. The incident was under control by 3:50AM but the structure was a total loss.