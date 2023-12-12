Nelson City Council Briefed on 2024 Water, Wastewater Rates

Nelson City Council has passed first three readings for 2024 water and wastewater rates.

Water is set to increase by 2.5%, wastewater by two-percent and the annual resource recovery rate would rise $25.

This means a 3.9% overall increase in combined fees, costing the average single-family dwelling roughly $1259.90 after the 10% discount for timely payment.

That’s up $49.30 annually from 2023 and up $4.11 monthly.

Adoption is slated for January with fees due by March 15th.