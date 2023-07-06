Nelson City Council Briefed on Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan

Nelson City Council was recently briefed on a new Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan.

The plan and its 33 recommendations have not yet been adopted but Council had a number of questions on both local and provincial fire practices.

Recommendations include continued funding of a full-time FireSmart Coordinator, Vegetation Management, and Emergency Planning such as evacuation routes and drills.

Five percent of the Nelson area is at extreme or high fire threat with 21% listed as moderate, not including private lands.

Nelson's Memorial Park Cemetery, Grohman area and part of Giveout Creek are listed as the highest priorities for fuel management, some of which is already underway.

Forester John Cathro says findings will give decision makers an idea of where to focus their resources:

“Not to take away from the science but in a lot of ways the risk exists even after a week of solid rain that we’ve seen right now and spending money and resources and attention on those areas that are extreme and moderate is money well spent, even in the rain. Because we know that we’re going to be getting fifty, sixty, seventy days without rain in the summer.”

Cathro adds that FireSmart assessments are both free and confidential:

“It’s not shared with the insurance people or your neighbours or anything else and you can do with that information what you want. It’s very-very valuable to do. If you’re interested in the efficacy of FireSmart there’ve been very-very good studies in places like Fort McMurray that were devastated and the homes that didn’t burn were FireSmart so it’s backed up by science.”

Councillor Jesse Woodward hopes to see more initiatives like the fuel clean-up event held at Nelson's Rails to Trails:

“We could help people FireSmart for example or you know help an area of Nelson, or ten houses we could FireSmart at a time with forty people and so I’m just kind of thinking like as we roll forward, this idea of having these concentrated work teams of volunteers or volunteers helping out.”

Chief Hebert responds that they're always looking for new ways to clean up extra ground fuels around Nelson and educating the public to be able fire-smart their own properties is a big part of such events.