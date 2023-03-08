Nelson City Council Commits to Canopy Portion of Pier Project

A Special Meeting last week saw Nelson City Council commit to funding the canopy portion of the City's highly anticipated Pier Project.

The roughly $861,000 decision previously saw City Council defer the motion pending a plan that outlines how to make back that money. The initial budget had committed only $360,000 towards the canopy.

Elected officials expressed feeling more confident last week with a Business Plan in-hand:

“What sort of solidified this for me, while excellent work by the CFO and staff, was that this pier will be part of how Nelson is seen so all of the tourism, the photographs of the local scene and it will become an iconic piece; much like you see the orange bridge everywhere….” says Councillor Jesse Woodward

“I had a number of them (objections) and one of them was the zero-sum nature to this, that the investment in the canopy would be at a cost to other priorities and so for me the Business Plan was pretty critical to that. I do believe it is important to sometimes monetize public spaces; I totally get the philosophy. However I think the philosophy I use when I consider this is the public good versus the private good; what’s that balance?” says Councillor Rik Logtenberg

“Aside from potentially using pressure-treated wood down there, I would hope that we have a pretty robust schedule on how we’re going to be treating something like this so it is a fifty year asset. I would take note of some of our street furniture….” adds Councillor Keith Page

The new Business Plan outlines a range of different scenarios including low, mid and high estimated revenue levels.