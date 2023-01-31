Nelson City Council Debates FCM Board Seat

Nelson City Council is putting Rik Logtenberg's name in the hat for a Board of Director seat at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

A late item on January 17th spoke to a vacant seat for FCM's last two meetings ahead of their Annual General Meeting.

Councillor Logtenberg says it's not about how the Fed's can help Nelson, it's what Nelson can bring to the federal level:

“….’Get on the board and start bringing goodies back to Nelson’ is probably not the best way to think about it. It’s our responsibility to the federal system as a City…. Do we have a responsibility? Well every municipality does, because the federal government delivers funding through the province to municipalities….”

Logtenberg hopes to bring Nelson's climate focus to a federal level:

“Now that vision isn’t necessarily unique but how Nelson has chosen to implement it and in some cases taken a little bit more of a risk-tolerant approach to it, I think of -we’re piloting the food-cyclers…. With FCM advocating for that kind of leaning into innovation….”

“When the Greener Homes program came down from the Ministry of Infrastructure it had al kinds of challenges and it really put Carmen and our team at Eco-Save on their back feet as they tried to navigate this new program. Because we had that relationship with the federal government I was able to make a phone call, speak directly with this senior minister, or deputy minister or department head responsible for this greener homes program and within a day had Carmen on the phone with their senior team for a two hour call…. To offer guidance which then they took to restructure the program so that it worked directly for Carmen and the team here.”

While Logtenberg hopes to leverage Nelson's climate focus, the Mayor notes that it is a big table and there is no guarantee. If selected, the City would incur Councillor Logtenberg's travel expenses to attend meetings.

One local already on FCM's board of Directors is Mayor Suzan Hewat on behalf of the Regional District.