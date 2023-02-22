Nelson City Council Debates Grant Application and Letter of Support

Nelson City Council approved a grant application, Tuesday February 14th, to increase accessibility at the Civic Centre but potential borrowing included in the process heard some debate.

The overall Civic Centre Project has three focuses: Low Carbon Heritage Renewal, Theatre Renovation, and Accessibility. Accessibility upgrades are estimated to cost $4.2-million and the City is on the hook if the grant application is unsuccessful.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury broke down the numbers for City Council.

“We had some numbers in our Capital Plan for funding this entire 4.2 million through borrowing and the plan was to pay that through our Community Works Fund so the debt payments were in there….”

“The strategy that we have at this stage is to not put it onto taxation, but to use our Community Works Fund.” adds City Manager Kevin Cormack

“….So it’s $325,000 a year over 20 years to pay the interest in principal.”

Councillor Keith Page was supportive of the project, but still cautious about the borrowing:

“I think we need to have an implementation strategy to taper off the Community Works Funding as the only source of the debt repayment…. I hope we have that conversation in the coming years. But at this point I’m certainly supportive of giving that clarity to do the borrowing, knowing we have that implementation strategy, but I think we need to go a little bit further.”

Mayor Janice Morrison closed the debate with some commendation:

“My family lived here when it (Civic Centre) was built I mean it just makes me giddy to think that…. and the fact that it’s going to benefit all of you who have children in the room, and grandchildren perhaps coming, that this building is potentially going to have another 80 years on life is just really super exciting for me.”

If successful, the City's portion is funding 20% of the project, at approximately $840,000.

Later that same week, Friday February 17th, a request to Nelson City Council regarding a letter of support for another grant application heard further debate.

The Curling Centre hopes to replace aging infrastructure, but between future plans to merge recreation facilities and the City's current application for Civic Centre upgrades to the same granting agency, elected officials had some concerns. City policy prohibits providing a letter of support for applications going through the same funding stream.

When asked about continuing to operate the aging infrastructure in-question, City Manager Kevin Cormack says liability cannot be ignored:

“If our Facility Manager on record recommends against that, based on his recommendation from a refrigeration expert in this area and we ignore that and put people in harms way and we have a fatality or something…. Remember we only have to be one-percent liable.”

Councillor Jesse Woodward doesn't want a letter of support for another Nelson-based project to jeopardize work for the Civic Centre:

“It’s a 3.36-million piece that we’re going for. If we don’t get that we have to take out a loan for 4.2-million dollars. So this is a pretty weighty situation for the City if we lose the grant.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg hoped to defer the decision, also questioning the entire Curling Centre application:

“This is a GHG reduction program, so that means fuel switching primarily, going from natural gas to electric or doing sort of deep-energy retrofits to reduce the emissions of that building. This will not qualify because…. Sure there’s energy saving but you’re just reducing electric energy, so there’s no GHG emission savings….”

Council agreed to the letter of support, so long as the granter confirms there is no risk to the City's own funding application. Another condition is that support will not be granted if continued use of the ice plant receives engineer approval.