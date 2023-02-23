Nelson City Council Defers Decision on Pier Canopy

Nelson City Council is postponing a decision to fund the canopy portion of a highly anticipated Pier Project.

The project is 69% complete and proposes a world-class public space to support programming through all seasons, but the exterior canopy initially costing $360,000 would now cost the city over $800,000.

Councillor Jesse Woodward says the updated $4.6-million overall price tag puts the canopy portion at risk:

“It’s the cost overruns right? I think that’s the crux of the issue for me is I loved the vision, I still do and think it’s beautiful. But these cost overruns are massive and we have some major projects coming up in this town that are going to cost millions upon millions of dollars.”

Councillor Keith Page felt that elected officials should finish what they began:

“If we were right at the start of this we would be having a completely different conversation, (but) we are right at the end of it. This is a house where there have certainly been cost overruns and now we’re talking about not putting windows in it. We’ve got to put the windows in it.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg questions both the project's priority and community benefit compared to other items on the city’s to-do list:

“As much as I respect the Mayor’s view that this was something we started on and you know the urgency or the need to complete it…. But I think that ‘in for a penny and a pound’ is not actually an argument in favor of it; it’s a warning about actually doing a project like this that sometimes when you’re in for a penny then you don’t automatically drop in a pound.”

Council hopes to learn more about plans to make back the canopy's $860,000 cost before approval. Another option was to fund the canopy next year at an inflated price.