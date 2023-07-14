Nelson City Council Discusses Permitting Natural Burials

Nelson City Council has green-lit the creation of a Parks and Cemetery Master Plan, but not without a lengthy debate.

A motion before council to create said plan next year also included consideration for green burials, which saw Councillor Rik Logtenberg take discussions on an alternative route.

He believes Nelson bylaws already permit natural burials, something that’s been requested by some members of the community:

“Part of green burials is natural burials which is to bury without the need for concrete grave liner or the plexi-glass covering on the caskets and there’s a miss…. Understanding…. That the bylaw had those requirements and if you do a close reading of the bylaw you could see how it kind of looks like you do, but in fact you don’t.”

“This is literally a life and death issue and for people, the last statement, the last act that they want to have on this earth is a good burial that doesn’t harm the environment. So I think everything points to doing this.”

While Councillor Logtenberg introduced a resolution to highlight his interpretation of the bylaw and get the ball rolling, not everybody else was on board.

Councillor Keith Page says it's best that staff double check before decisions are made:

“Even just at a glance in this late hour before this meeting I already see pieces that do not align with that interpretation and so because the motion rests upon the argument, that it is one way, we probably need staff to actually confirm that before we go forward.”

Staff was ultimately tasked with examining the bylaw and if it's found that natural burials are in fact permitted, there's really nothing standing in the way.

Staff is expected to report back to council.