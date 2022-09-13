Nelson City Council Discusses Snow Clearing, Financials

Nelson City Council briefly touched on snow management efforts last week.

A Second Quarter Financials update on September 6th heard one City Councillor address a lack of incentive in current policy and programs that aim to put the onus of snow clearing on property owners.

Councillor Keith Page says programs like the Snow Angels need more of a vision or ceiling to help keep walking routes clear:

“To start to send the message that it’s not just a ‘we’re really asking you to shovel your walk’ but like, ‘there might be a little bit of a stick along the way if you don’t actually shovel your walk’. Because until we get people taking care of their boulevards and taking care of their sidewalks, we’re always going to have an uncomfortable walking environment and we really need to change that expectation within the community….”

City Manager Kevin Cormack responds that redeveloping programs and policies would be for the next, impending, City Council:

“Certainly as part of the Active Transportation Plan you know, what sidewalks do we maintain ourselves, but I agree…. We can’t maintain every sidewalk in the City; we do need the community to step up as well. But yeah, it’s certainly on the radar….”

Snow management costs January through March of this year costed $740,000 compared to $370,000 during that same time period in 2021.

Mayor John Dooley says that to address community concerns without bumping up the budget, the community needs to help out:

“…. Probably about a seven or eight percent tax increase just on it’s own. So for us to just go out there and grab another $740,000 each year and charge the taxpayer for it, for something that we don’t know is going to happen, makes absolutely no sense. So we’re going to have to be adapting and adjusting to these events.”

Councillor Logtenberg adds he'd like to see electric snow blowers piloted in the City's E-bike Program.