Nelson City Council Discusses Snow Removal

With a number of letters from concerned residents, Nelson City Council kicked off Tuesday's meeting with a discussion on snow removal.

A parking and snow removal task force is now in place and plans to meet multiple times per week until the need subsides. Public works has been helping fire services to clear out local fire hydrants. Discussions between staff and councillors spoke to the balance of preparing for rare weather events without over-spending and raising local costs.

Mayor John Dooley explains that extra contractors are brought in for rare weather events like last week:

“That allows us to have…. What we believe is the right amount of equipment and people in place to manage a normal season and maybe a little beyond that, but we’re not carrying millions of dollars’ worth of equipment just sitting rusting in the yard eight or ten tears waiting for the snow to fall.”

City Staff explains they were well-prepared for the 10 to 15-centimetres originally forecasted, but some staff ended up having to work 12 to 14 hour shifts during the stat-holiday just to keep-up with the 70 to 80-centimetres of snow that reportedly fell.

“Now do we have more work to do and will we learn a lot from what happened in the last week? Absolutely and there’s no question we’ll prepare potentially a little bit better for each one, but we’re a long way down the path of mitigating a lot of the challenges that are coming at us….” says Mayor Dooley.

The Mayor adds that he’s never seen snowfall during a 24-hour period quite like what we experienced on January 3rd in his 40 years living in Nelson. Councillor Rik Logtenberg says climate change is not going to be convenient and the public needs to do their part to support the City’s efforts:

“It’s going to require…. We can’t expect our local government to do everything, our staff have done a remarkable job and the flex and the resilience in the system that we create together as a community is so much dependant on our neighbourhoods and good neighbour behaviour and the residents to step in and either do their part, or chill out and find a way to adapt to the circumstances while our staff respond….”

City Manager Kevin Cormack echoes the sentiment that community members can help with preparedness, by digging out their cars and following snow-clearing rules around parking. Watch the full discussion by clicking here.