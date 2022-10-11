Nelson City Council Hears from Climate & Energy Team, Climate Corps

A presentation to Nelson City Council on September 27th from the City’s Climate and Energy Advisor detailed efforts through a partnership with West Kootenay Youth Climate Corps.

Delegates highlighted the importance of youth inclusion for climate plan implementation and civic engagement, stating that more than half of youth are hesitant to have children due to climate change. A Summer Ambassador Program logged 215 meaningful conversations and 100 engagement hours with residents regarding Nelson's Climate Programming, like Nelson Next.

Councillor Janice Morrison appreciates the passion exemplified by those Ambassadors:

“I’ve been down at the market every Saturday and I always stop at the booth to talk and they’re really great, because they’re always like ‘so can we tell you about the program?’ and then I’m like ‘well sure you can but I think I know a little about the program’…. They’re so forward facing and they’re not afraid to engage…. They do draw the people in to hear the stories. So I just think it’s a great program and we’ve got some great young people getting involved and they speak so passionately about it. So I’m not surprised we’re seeing these numbers: double the number of people signing up for e-bikes, double the number of people looking at the retrofits and things like that….”

Mayor John Dooley says climate efforts are living up to the City's motto to "forge ahead":

“I had the pleasure of going up to the wildfire mitigation work this year…. your team was up there and they did an outstanding job for us. We’re really happy about the partnership that we’ve formed with you and we hope to continue that moving forward…. It’s thanks to Council here that we were able to create this climate group and our team that’s upstairs (is) dedicated to doing the right thing around the environment….””

While still being piloted; next steps in the program include broadening participation and specifically exploring post-secondary, as well as continued work with youth as the Nelson Next plan is implemented.