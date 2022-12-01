Nelson City Council Hears from WildsafeBC

Nelson City Council heard from WildsafeBC at last Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting, November 22nd.

An unprecedented season saw over 400 black bear sightings this year, which is lower than in 2021, but with the highest number of black bears destroyed within City Limits. Human generated garbage remains the main animal attractant.

One Councillor says the City's garbage practices haven't changed much over the seven years being highlighted in Tuesday’s report, but Coordinator Lisa Thompson explains a cold and wet spring can also be to blame for increased bear activity:

“The bears came down (and) they were eating all the sedges and the grasses from all the water and the rains and that in turn prevented the pollinators to do their job: Getting out and about and spreading the pollens for harvesting of natural food sources. We also had a high snow pack which was also a delayed snow melt; that also affected berries….”

Thompson tells Council that the City's bear bylaws are solid, but the provincial bear-smart program could help with the enforcement side:

“It’s not just pointing a finger at one group or, like it’s not pointing a finger at the municipal and saying you know ‘you guys have to do this’, it’s a collaborative effort from residents, businesses and the municipal and the city….”

This year’s Wildsafe programming included door-to-door canvassing, presentations and much more, while next year's initiatives include bear-smart projects, supporting bear-resistant bin availability and building the Business Pledge Program.

The Business Pledge Program helps businesses meet relative WildsafeBC criteria and Councillor Keith Page hopes the City and Chamber can help out:

“Maybe that’s a great opportunity for Councillor Woodward, our liaison to the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce, and yourself to collaborate and take that piece of business to the chamber board and advocate for…. I’m sure they would be excited to consider embracing such a program….”

This June and July were busier for black bears than the past seven years at that time, but October saw fewer reports this year than in 2021, 2018 and 2016.

A recent release from Nelson's WildsafeBC Coordinator says the bears are almost all denned up for the winter and Wildsafe's 2022 season has now reached it's end. Thompson reminds residents that other species like deer, elk and moose may appear lower down in the valleys and pose a hazard to local roads.

The program reached over 2200 contacts this year and collaborated with Nelson's new community-driven Bear Smart Working Group to help further reduce human and wildlife conflicts. A year-end report is scheduled for release this month.