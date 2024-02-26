Nelson City Council Hears Update on New Transit Exchange

The City of Nelson is close to getting their new transit exchange and BC Transit had the latest for City Council during a presentation last week.

Construction is set to start late spring and finish by the end of July, with five bus bays and room to expand to six, two bus shelters and much more.

Low Carbon and On-Street Infrastructure Project Manager David Lenton explains:

“We have bus shelters that will be installed with under roof lighting and glass walls for added security, a mid-block crosswalk for safe pedestrian transitions to other sides of the road, the street lighting in the area will be redesigned for added safety and security given the additional population and persons that will be expected to use the exchange area….”

“…. A new public restroom will be installed in the existing planter bed outside of the library. This location was selected from the previous location, next to Kootenay (Street), as it would be more beneficial for added safety and security given it’s proximity to the police station as well as being located closer to the exchange and therefore more useable.” adds Lenton

General Manager of Community Planning, Climate & Infrastructure Chris Johnson was asked about the reconfiguration of downtown parking spaces:

“When this exchange goes in the old exchange will be taken down, the shelter portion, and that offers a new opportunity to add additional parking there. So we’re currently discussing how that looks but the idea is trying to get back to as close to the net-zero that we can on the parking spaces.”

The $2.4-million project is split 40% for the Federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, 40% for the Province of BC and 20% locally.