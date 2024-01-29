Nelson City Council Hears Update on Soccer Dome Proposal

The Nelson Soccer Association continues on their path to create an indoor sports dome facility.

Last Tuesday's presentation to Nelson City Council, on January 23rd, heard about a feasibility study and community engagement efforts for the estimated $6.4-million project.

Engagement garnered 746 resident survey responses of which 88% of respondents are in support and 83% would actually use the sports facility.

Goran Denkovski from the Nelson Soccer Association speaks to the benefits of going down the "air-dome" route:

“There’s talk about with climate change, with smoke, you’ll have like an indoor facility during the summer that can be used. You get year-round access to the facility, which we do have currently, but this would add to it specifically with bringing in more tournaments and it would become more of a multi-use space in the community for all different sports.”

The presentation explained there are currently only six sports air domes in BC.

Denkovski says Nelson is a hot spot for Soccer:

“People come here to participate in soccer. When we have tournaments…. You know we have 800 families that potentially come here to participate in tournaments in the summer and that brings a lot of indirect revenue to local businesses and to hotels and restaurants.”

Councillor Jesse Woodward encourages the Association to plan ahead:

“Definitely (need) capital reserves for long term repair to the structure but also end of life. You’re going to have to consider what it means at the end of life and you know what happens…. I think you have to consider repair, as you mentioned: Climate change, there’s going to be huge storms (and) you could have a massive rip.”

The Association reports a seven-percent increase in recreational soccer participation from 2021 to 2023.