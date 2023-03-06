Nelson City Council Receives Presentation, Request on Poverty Strategy

Year one of four for Nelson's Community Action Strategy to Reduce Poverty was presented in review to City Council last Tuesday, February 28th.

The Strategy was funded back in 2020 and operations in 2022 focused on financial literacy, with individual support for spending, saving, planning and more for the program’s 16 participants.

Tuesday’s presenters were Executive Director of the Nelson Community Food Centre, Jessica Chant, Program Coordinator for West Kootenay Childcare Resource and Referral Program with Kootenay Kids’ Society, Samantha Zaytsoff, as well as Financial Literacy Coordinator for Kootenay Career Development Society, Jessica Curran.

The request to Nelson City Council suggests next year’s program focus is food access:

“Our request to council is that the City of Nelson, just as it did last year, apply for the UBCM Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program grant and contract together Nelson, with Nelson Community Food Centre as the delivery partner for year two.”

Councillor Leslie Payne believes Together Nelson is on track in their goal to raise 500 people out of poverty over four years of programming:

“And it’s very interesting to see Jessica the passion you speak of financial literacy…. How one little key like that makes such a significant difference in putting people on a path that they might not have recognized would have such a huge implication….

Councillor Jesse Woodward is happy to hear that Together Nelson's work could be replicated in other communities:

“We’re like a really good experimental place where there’s not a huge population and we can actually work with the population we have and it’s not overwhelming in that way…. What I see a lot in this town is people have the freedom to experiment with things like this and see what works and what doesn’t.”

The presentation listed an 18.6% poverty rate in Nelson; 11% of the local workforce. While the second year of programming is proposed to focus on food access, Nelson City Council won’t consider the request to apply for grant funding until at least March 14th.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.