Nelson City Council Receives Wayfinding Presentation

One of last month’s presentations to Nelson City Council, February 28th, provided an update on a Wayfinding Project and draft strategy.

The project utilized feedback from the "Welcome to Nelson Sign" consultation as well as a focus group representing different sectors. The goal is to support newcomers to the area and the presentation covered icons, messages, locations and even possibilities to digitize signage.

Mayor Janice Morrison was thrilled:

“Thank-you for that. I think the signs are beautiful and I have to say that…. for whatever reason I’m very fond of these ones that have the wood aspect you know because they do seem to link me to the wooden signs which you know; I’ve been in love with our entry signs for many years.”

A second procurement process set for later this year will support the fabrication and installation of signage.

City Planner Rhiannon Barbour answered a question regarding digital accessibility:

“One of the things we’ve discussed a lot of is just trying to get a hold of Google Maps and you can submit updates to Google Maps. So the naming conventions that we use on the wayfinding signage is similar to the things displayed on Google Maps but…. it’s been a little bit of a challenge to get changes be made when we submit it….”

Councillor Jesse Woodward also inquired about the use of QR codes:

“Like if somebody scans something and then it shows ‘oh this is where you are.’”

“Yeah so we’ve discussed that with Ginger; potentially putting a QR code maybe on the back of the signs….” explains Barbour “…. It’s better off being a sticker or something like that because URL’s can change.”

Mayor Morrison also had some comments regarding Google Maps:

“So many people have said ‘I drove up Cedar Street because Google Maps told me that’s how’…. People are told that to get to the hospital and when we used to have our bed and breakfast we’d say ‘come to our bed and breakfast’ and they would drive up from downtown, up the down of Cedar Street. So that’s been twenty years….”

Another project concept is gateway signage for Baker Street as identifiers of being downtown. There aren’t however set to be any commercial destinations listed for municipal wayfinding signage.

Staff is aiming to make modifiable and affordable signage for when they'll inevitably need replacing.