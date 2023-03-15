Nelson City Council Supports Request by Tramway Society

A late addition to a recent Special Nelson City Council meeting, March 3rd, granted a request for Nelson's Tramway Society.

The Society sought a letter of support and both cash and in-kind donations for an application to fund the replacement of tram railway tracks along Lakeside Drive.

“We’d be looking for approximately $100,000 cash that would be a part of the contingency fund. So again, that’s not something that necessarily we do have to spend; as it stands with the budget right now we would not be spending that but the grant does request that you have that kind of cash on hand…. The $50,000 (in-kind) would basically be to work on the landscaping….” explains Cultural Development Officer Joy Barrett

That $100,000 is just half of the 20% contingency fund required to apply.

Councillor Jesse Woodward was just one elected official concerned about cost overruns:

“Part of the issue with the tracks is in the parking lot considering what’s underneath there.… It’s not totally stable. I guess my query is, in terms of cost overruns how are we going to get into rebuilding these tracks in that area and knowing what’s underneath there for the long term?”

Barrett says while some areas of development would require working in partnership with the nearby shopping mall, the Columbia Basin Trust could also potentially assist with cost overruns. Nelson’s City Manager adds that upgrades to the waterfront pathway and other landscaping in that area is already planned.

If the grant application is successful, the project wouldn't have to start until the end of March 2025.