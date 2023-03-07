Nelson City Council Supports Spray Park Proposal

Nelson City Council supports the proposed spray park at Rosemont's Art Gibbon Memorial Park.

The only contention for council during discussions was a recommendation for flow-through-water instead of a circulating system.

Councillor Jesse Woodward was one of many officials who felt conflicted:

“We’ve spent, can we just say millions over the last five, eight years reducing water-use in our town? So I guess…. Especially with the summers we have had had extremely hot (weather), water becomes this precious item. I’m worried about this being built and then only functioning periodically.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg was concerned water usage could see a tipping point for waste management, but The City's Director of Engineering tells him that the capacity is there:

“So you’re saying we are over that tipping point, (and) this is a non-factor because the plant has to be upgraded anyways and the upgrade is going to have a lot of excess capacity. So this 10,000 square metres or 8000 square metres or whatever it is, is not really a factor….”

Mayor Janice Morrison says while she shares council's infrastructure and climate concerns, she's also confident in the plan:

“There is so much more advanced technology and this isn’t like the leaky underground plumbing that the city has had for a hundred years that we’ve now gotten fixed, where there is constantly water seeping out that we don’t know anything about and I think as this project goes forward we are really going to be able to capture the latest and greatest in technology.”

Estimated costs for a recirculating system are $425,000 to build and $56,000 annually to operate. Council accepted the flow-through recommendation as it's estimated to be most efficient.