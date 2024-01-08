Nelson City Council Tackles Proposed Municipal Tax Increase

Budget season continues for the City of Nelson with further discussion this month set to tackle a proposed municipal tax increase.

Deliberations late December heard that a 3.08% increase is only the starting point for the increase, before additional considerations like the Nelson Police Department's 6.45% requested funding increase.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury speaks to operational costs:

“The cost escalations…. Just on that inflationary side would be about (an) 11-percent tax increase which is 214-dollars for that average household. The additional revenues reduces that by 154-dollars. So sort of our starting point is that 60-dollars per year increase.”

Jury says nothing is yet set in stone:

“We haven’t used any surplus to soften anything, we haven’t used any additional interest income to soften anything, so there’s some options there.”

“There is wiggle room still….” replies Mayor Janice Morrison “…. It’s just like, as you said, this is just inflationary. If we just add in just one of the asks, and it’s police, you’re at seven.”

Last year saw a 5.8% municipal tax increase.

Highlights from this year’s draft budget include a 4.5% jump for staff wages and supplies.

BC Transit’s operating budget looks to rise 9.7% but would be offset by 13% in revenue.

Nelson City Council is back in action tomorrow, January 9th, for a Regular Meeting and Public Hearing; followed by a Nelson Police Board Regular Meeting on January 10th.