Nelson City Council Talks Loan Cap's for Ecosave Program

Nelson City Council recently approved first three readings to double the aggregate loan capacity for the EcoSave Retrofits Program.

The program has increased in popularity, with 122 applications and 139 loans administered for E-bike purchases alone in the last 12 months. Energy retrofits have seen six applications over that same time period. Maximum loan amounts are $16,000 for retrofits and $8000 for E-Bikes, but the current cap has been reached.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg is keen to see electric vehicle charging infrastructure brought into the program:

“You can do just sort of a normal hook-up and it’s generally fine for most people. What gets to be a problem is in multi-unit residential buildings…. I think that we do need to explore like enabling some sort of a program for MURB’s because it’s…. pretty expensive because it’s more than just putting a plug….”

Climate and Energy Manager Carmen Proctor had this:

“When we apply for this other funding stream and need to have a loan product that will include additional measures that we don’t include right now and one of those could be EV charging. However we’re not seeing a lot appetite or interest, there’s not a lot of people asking for that at this point.”

Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury expands on the 3.5% fixed interest rate:

“That’s revenue for Carmen’s team there, so we bring in about $20,000 a year currently for revenue and it just helps offset some of their costs to the program and some of the work that they do.”

“There’s also a hundred-dollar processing fee for the energy retrofits. We waived that for the E-Bike but there is for the energy retrofits.” adds Proctor

About half of e-bike purchases are being made locally and reimbursement requests are ramping up now that more bike are available on the market. Adoption of the bylaw amendment would bring the overall lending cap from $500,000 to $1,000,000.