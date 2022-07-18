Nelson City Council Talks Mural Decommissioning Plans

It's no surprise the City of Nelson loves their murals; but it shouldn't come as a shock that plans are also needed for when a piece has run it's course.

Policy introduced last Tuesday, July 12th, addresses decommissioning of murals through initial maintenance agreements between artists and property owners. Agreements navigate costs, removal, life-spans and more when murals are initially commissioned.

Tuesday's discussion kicked off with Councillor Keith Page suggesting walls should be left bare in the years following the decommissioning of a mural, say ten or-so years old. City Manager Kevin Cormack explains that the fine details are being left up to the Cultural Development Committee:

“…. Council felt they weren’t the experts on that subject and this policy says they would develop a decommissioning removal process. Maybe part of that removal plan is ‘on this building we don’t add another mural’, so I think that discussion is best for the CDC….”

“You know at the end of ten years that artist has agreed, ‘yes I understand my mural is going to be moved at the end, or potentially removed at the end of that ten years’….” says Cormack

“Or before” adds Mayor John Dooley “….Yeah whatever that decommissioning plan is, the artist has signed off ‘yeah I’m okay’….” the City Manager responded

Guidelines suggest murals should be replaced or painted over after 10 years depending on their state and location. The revised policy was adopted but the mural application fee remains $100.