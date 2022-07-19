Nelson City Council Talks Parking Changes

Nelson's Downtown Parking Strategy was adopted last March and last week's Regular Nelson City Council Meeting, July 12th, mulled over leading guiding principals and proposed changes.

One of six changes is reducing a $10,000 cash in-lieu fee in place of providing off-street parking to just $3000; aiming to increase usage of the mechanism over time for property owners and increase financial contributions to the City’s Active Transportation Reserve Fund.

City staff explains that on-street parking becomes less practical as Nelson’s density increases and eventually the roads need to be widened:

“…. So that’s why we’re very hesitant to kind of use that space as an ‘oh this is my parking’ because we do get some of these properties that have been developed 80 years ago, 60 years ago and the parking is on city boulevard and we’re trying to reclaim it for whatever reason….”

Mayor John Dooley expressed concern that seniors living on their own may feel furthered discouraged from developing extra suites:

“I happen to have the luxury of understanding how to go in here and get that done, plus I’ve worked in construction my whole life so it wasn’t a barrier to me. But if there are say a 100 seniors in our community that are living by themselves that might be interested in developing a suite, this is just one more thing where they might say ‘ah to heck’…..”

Councillor Janice Morrison hopes to see time windows for proposed winter-only parking permits extended:

“We have this shift in weather that seems to be moving ‘that way’ through the calendar and I’ve seen some pretty horrific snowstorms in the past in Nelson in the month of March. February (and) March; some of the best skiing at the ski hill which means there’s probably quite a bit of snow in the City.”

Other changes include doubling the amount of bicycle parking, blocking residential parking permits for long vehicles, blocking parking permits for multi-unit buildings, as well as boosting the numbers and ratio requirements of small-car only parking spaces. All three parking amendments received first three readings.