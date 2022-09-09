Nelson City Council Talks TUP Application for Brewery

The Nelson Brewing Company is set to see an expansion following Tuesday's Regular Council meeting, September 6th.

Nelson City Council approved a temporary use permit application to allow a lounging license for the brewery amid a reportedly changing market, with seven new Kootenay breweries starting in just the past five years. The Neighbourhood Pub would then be permitted to sell more than just samplers.

Councillor Nicole Charlwood looks forward to community feedback:

“I like that this is a temporary use permit. I’m really curious to see how that works out in the community because it’s increasing liquor consumption in a residential area, but I could make assumptions. So I like the idea of supporting local business, giving them the opportunity….”

Councillor Keith Page suggested leveraging boulevard improvements through the expansion, but staff feels while no additional parking spaces are required, it's best to wait it out:

“So it gives them like two or three informal spaces, which I think work fairly well. I think it’s something that we could consider in the future, after three years if this thing is really going well and we’re at the same time improving the street frontage on Latimer for various reasons; that’s when we would tackle it.”

Councillor Janice Morrison adds that the location compliments active transportation.

The property was developed as a brewery in 1899 and operated until 1963, then sat empty until Nelson Brewing Company launched in 1991. Despite the building’s history there is currently no official heritage recognition.