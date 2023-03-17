Nelson Coldest Night of the Year 2023 Raises Record Breaking Funds

(Image provided by Neson CARES Society and credited to Barbarich Photography: KCDS Workday Warriors team: [left to right] Candace Pongratz, Sarah Bedo, Morgan Sabo, and KCDS Executive Director Jocelyn Carver.)

Coldest Night of the Year was a record-breaking success in Nelson this year raising over $97,000.

This year’s event, held roughly three weeks ago, saw over 300 individuals and 59 teams sign up.

“Starting at five o’clock you know it was snowing, it was cold, it was dark and folks got an idea…. It gives them a chance to talk about what it might be like to be on these streets in the evening, every evening for years on end. So it rally connects the cause back to the fundraising and I think that helped substantially.” explains Coordinator Stephanie Myers

“I just want to thank all of our sponsors and walkers donors and volunteers. Like we had over 50 volunteers in person this year to make the event happen and we couldn’t do it without them…. So much thanks….”

Myers says funds used to support the Room to Live Campaign, refurbishing Ward Street Place; now fundraising helps that building’s residents with support services:

“It’s (Ward Street Place) won both the City of Nelson Heritage Award and BC Heritage Award for renovations. So that was in the first couple years and then these last couple of years because this is the ninth year we’re doing it, it’s (funds raised) gone to the Ready For Program which is the program that helps the residents within Ward Street Place you know navigate…. Some of the folks are coming straight from living rough at Ward Street Place and so they need to deal with government documents and healthcare documents and get them back onto a road where they really feel stable….”

Nelson CARES Society is still accepting donations through March to reach their $100,000 goal.