Nelson Continues Efforts to Address Steep Creek Hazards

Nelson City Council has kicked off a pro-active approach to addressing local steep creek hazards.

An initial Steep Creek Hazard Assessment on creeks in city limits found they don't pose a life safety risk, but perhaps an economic risk. Four major creeks were observed to prioritize future work, beginning a multi-year project to increase understanding of local hazards and potential infrastructure upgrades.

Principle Geo-Scientist with BC Engineering Kris Holm explains:

“…. The process frankly in some cases can take several years. In this case we are suggesting that Anderson Creek be first consideration given the population density on that fan, the confinement and the types of vulnerabilities that some of those residents have….”

Next on the list is a study for Cottonwood Creek in collaboration with the Regional District, as tributaries like Giveout Creek are upstream of municipal boundaries; that being the highest priority of the study creeks from a life safety risk perspective. Next would be Smelter Creek in advance of any residential development, and lastly: Ward Creek.

Holm tells Council that mapping can be integrated with RDCK data for a broader picture:

“Some of the ways that these data are managed and presented online takes some IT infrastructure and we’ve been speaking with…. At the RDCK as to how this can be maintained in more of a kind of living way over time with Nelson and other communities needing to maintain and update it on a relatively frequent basis.”

Staff currently inspects creeks during events like freshet, but an impending Creek Inspection Policy will better support that work.

Nelson Emergency Manager John Pulvic explains physical site inspections are important because the City generally can't track cubic metres or flow rates in creeks:

“We are fortunate in one way on Anderson Creek where there is a river gauge that is owed by the province. So we do have access to data, real-time flow rate data on that particular creek. But ideally it would be nice to have gauges on all of the creeks so that we can have a second way of monitoring….”

The City of Nelson is seeking grant funding, with an application through the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supported by City Council. The public will updated on relative work and the Steep Creek Assessment Report can be found by clicking here.