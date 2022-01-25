Nelson Council Adopts 2% Water and 1.5% Sewer Rate Increase

Nelson City Council has adopted amendments to the Five Year Financial Plan, as well as rates for Water, Wastewater and Environmental Health Services.

This after City Council approved inflationary rate increases of 2% for Water and 1.5% for Wastewater for single family dwellings and commercial users at a January 11th meeting. Staff says council has kept the 2019 reallocation of rates in-place to support plans to later improve the Sewage Treatment Plant.

A January 21st Special Meeting heard Mayor John Dooley thank past and present staff and councillors for continually focusing on strengthening local infrastructure:

“The fees for water and wastewater have been in place now for a number of years and it’s helping us build resilience around our infrastructure, which as we all know and we’ve noticed over the last number of years is becoming more critically important than ever.”

“We’ll have to continue to invest in resilience of our community and that means water and waste water are going to be key components of that resilience as well as the fire smart work we’re doing and going forward we’re still going to be facing some significant challenges on the waste water side….”

Council agreed to continue with a 75% rate discount for conforming residential suites that are rented long-term. All this considered rates for a Single Family Dwelling are raising $7.20 for water and $10.80 for wastewater per year. The Financial Plan saw revisions for purchases like a tracked sidewalk plow and parking meter replacements.

“I have to say with my ten months of so on council that this particular round of investment is particularly important coming up for us….” says Councillor Nicole Charlwood.

A 33% meter rate increase is expected for 2023 and 2024 until details on improving the Sewage Treatment Plant are fully realized. Council also approved a $25 added annual fee for garbage and recycling collection.