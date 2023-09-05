Nelson Council Adopts Ban on Public Substance Use

Nelson City Council reluctantly adopted their Public Nuisance Parks Amendment Bylaw this morning, September 5th 2023, at a Special Council meeting.

This follows a series of lengthy debates and input from community members at earlier meetings.

The bylaw prohibits substance use in certain public areas but not all of City Council was on board.

Councillor Keith Page says the overarching issue is bigger than just public drug use and more varying solutions need to be actioned:

“I hope we can work on that over the coming months and weeks, just to start to be able even to report back to the community in a way they can see and point to and say ‘that’s how we’re moving this forward’…. For now I agree (with other officials), I think we’re aiming for a problem and we don’t even have a clear sight of what we’re going to have an impact on.”

Councillor Jesse Woodward says if the province won't play a larger role, then the City needs to act first:

“This is just the beginning of kind of trying to build our toolkit locally because we aren’t given much…. I think the idea of saying ‘just let the population do their thing and just kind of absorb the impacts’…. I mean we have been doing that. That has been happening in this town and as Councillor Logtenberg said it’s turning total advocates for that attitude against what’s going on.”

City Manager Kevin Cormack says the province's lack of support is worsening the situation at a community level, much like their recent approach to opening a safe inhalation site in town:

“It wasn’t council that chose not to engage with that neighbourhood where they were looking at having an inhalation site…. That was hell. They specifically said ‘we’re not consulting’…. All those things have led to where we are now and has created that division in our community to a higher level.”

Councillors aim to advocate at a provincial level for more support.

Prohibited public areas for drug use include parks like Gyro, Cottonwood and Lakeside, as well as places like the Hall Street Plaza and Community Complex.