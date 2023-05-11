Nelson Council Adopts Financial Plan, 2023 Tax Rates Bylaw

Nelson City Council has officially adopted their Five Year Financial Plan and Tax Rates Bylaw.

The municipal tax rate increase of 5.8% makes up for just 48% of all items on tax notices going to Nelson residents.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury explained to Council on Tuesday:

“Now that we have all the rates I can kind of paint a bit more of a whole picture of sort of what things look like for that typical Nelson home that probably nobody owns, but theoretically, this home increased in value by that 5.33% and is now worth $674,000. That home would see a 3.8% tax increase when you include all of those: City, Regional District, hospital, MFA, BC Assessment and school tax….”

“….The school tax was nominal, like half a percent increase over the last year for that City of Nelson home. But we’ve talked about this before, the West Kootenay Boundary Hospital actually went down for folks in Nelson, so those kind of helped cushion things a little bit.”

That means the average Nelson home would pay $3940 compared to last year's $3800.

Residents are also reminded to apply for Home Owner Grants.

City Manager Kevin Cormack calls this a good example of how taxes can decrease as property assessments rise:

“You know I think there’s a misnomer sometimes ‘my house went up 25% so I’m going to pay 25% higher taxes’, (but) that’s not what happens. We actually reduce our rate of tax to reflect that higher value so if we need $1000 in that home we will reduce our tax rate to collect that $1000.”

Tax Notices are in the printing process and are poised to go out this month.