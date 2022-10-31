Nelson Council Approves Active Transportation Grant Application

Nelson City Council has given staff the greenlight to apply for funding to install sidewalks and bike parking.

As the City continues to implement Active Transportation infrastructure, bike parking facilities are being eyed for public amenities and sidewalks are going where pedestrians are forced to walk on the street.

Planner Matthew Kuziak explains:

“We have a missing link identified in Fairview of some pedestrian connections, sidewalks. Those are an identified link in the active transportation plan, they were also a topic of a presentation that was recently given to council by a member of the public. So it was quite a natural fit to create that project and apply for funding to pour those sidewalks….

“….We’re beginning to work a bit more collaboratively on identifying those grant funding opportunities and we’re very committed to working diligently at creating grant applications for any funding that does come available. We have all of these different plans in affect now that are outlining the projects that we should be prioritizing and that the community has commented on.” adds Kuziak

Councillor Cal Renwick questioned the lakeside park concession stand and soccer field pathway locations for additional bike parking, but staff says the locations are preliminary.

Mayor John Dooley says it's not about where bikes should go, it's about where bikes are being abandoned:

“I think the bike parking’s an excellent idea. Should there be two more where people actually go? There should and the first two probably should have been where Councillor Renwick suggested and that is by the concession at the main entrance and the concession at the soccer field. Because that’s where the kids come with their bikes to –that’s where they go and whether we back in or out is irrelevant….”

Bike parking for public amenities is estimated to cost roughly $54,000 with the City covering about $23,000. Fairview sidewalk improvements will cost the City $85,000, up from the original $45,000 estimate, with the province covering about $200,000.