Nelson Council Approves Amended Snow and Ice Control Policy

Nelson City Council approved an amended Snow and Ice Control Policy on Tuesday, December 6th, that heard some interesting discussion.

Some laneways are removed from the sidewalk plowing schedule to ensure that sidewalk plows stick to the sidewalks and laneways stay at priority level-five. Sidewalks at Saint Joseph School and Hall Mines Road at Kootenay Street are added to the schedule in turn.

Councillor Leslie Payne suggested the City expand their avenues of communication:

“….’If citizens and staff can report icey conditions on priority roads’, so I would be interested in finding a more timelier way of reporting some of those things; the website for me is not always top of mind so….”

Staff explains challenging conditions normally prompt social media and media announcements, and part of the City's messaging is sticking to priority routes.

Councillor Payne also inquired about a laneway to Perrier Road being removed from the schedule, which Director of Operations Charlie Henderson explains is due to the path being undeveloped:

“The sloping is to the river as well so that creates quite a risk for our machines and our operator. So I think essentially it’s best to take this out this year and if we had a capital plan and we have an engineered path, with paved and better active transportation through that area; I think that’s key for us to maintain.”

The Perrier Road community had presented to Council just the meeting prior regarding a lack of connectivity to other parts of town.

One official pointed out that the Snow and Ice Control Policy defines a snow event as snowfall greater than one centimetre. Mayor Janice Morrison wasn't keen on further defining where exactly that snowfall is being measured:

“As we know the more proscriptive we make policies the more trouble we actually get into, so depending on if we’re going to make this the marker, this is where the one centimetre has to be…. I would just be; (it’s) a cautionary tale….”

The Big Orange Bridge was also removed from the sidewalk plowing schedule as it's actually The Province's responsibility. In total the City of Nelson maintains over 67 km of roads for winter conditions plus sidewalks, laneways and stairs.