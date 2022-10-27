Nelson Council Approves Amendment to Financial Plan, Briefed by Staff

Tuesday, October 25th, saw Nelson City Council amend the five-year financial plan following progress on a pending Pre-Treatment Organics Diversion Program.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Chris Jury explains the ball got rolling during last December's presentation on the Environmental and Health Services plan:

“…. Which (the plan) includes you know our regular garbage, recycling and what would be like an organics diversion program and that program included the potential for some pre-treatment devices, potential grant funding, as well as you know what annual fees and tag fees would be required to make this a self sufficient program.

“….Since that time an RFP’s gone out to try and find a successful proponent of the pre-treatment devices and some negotiations have gone on, you know some grant applications have been made. Staff worked really hard on trying to obtain grants and come to good terms with what eventually became the successful proponent: FoodCycler Sciences….”

“This amendment incorporates those elements into it so the cost of the FoodCycler units, as well as the grant funding we received and a transfer from our Recycling Reserve which is what we had funded ahead of time to help us acquire these units and make this a self sufficient program going forward.”

The amendment reflects a net cost of over $378,720 for food cycler units, with $303,000 transferred from the Recycling Reserve and the remainder from the Equipment Reserve.

A large-scale pilot with 1600 units is set to launch over the next few months and additional appliances will come in 2024 if the pilot is deemed successful. There are currently over 40 communities piloting FoodCyclers and many more are interested.

Organics represent 40% of material sent to landfills in BC and the province’s CleanBC Plan states the province will work to keep 95% of residential food and yard waste out of the landfill by 2030.