Nelson Council Approves Hydro Rate Increases

Nelson City Council has approved Nelson Hydro rate increases effective next year for both Rural and Urban customers alike.

The 4% annual general rate increase for urban is largely attributable to FortisBC's reported 3.99% increase effective January 1st. The rural 9.87% jump is also chalked up to Fortis rates, as well as roughly 5.35% inflationary pressures and increased vegetation management costs.

City Manager Kevin Cormack explains:

“FortisBC had almost a 4% increase and really that’s most of the increase that we’re seeing on both the urban and the rural side. We’ve kept our internal increases way below inflationary levels, so we’ve really looked at this budget hard….”

“…. Obviously Fortis is a pass through and on the rural rates it was really a catch up with three or four years that cost of service review was going on, so other than that we’ve really worked hard to keep these rates as low as possible….”

Mayor Janice Morrison says there is some good news for Hydro customers:

“We will be receiving in the New Year, the $100 rebate will be showing up and that will hopefully as we try to mitigate these rate increases that we have to put forward, this year that $100 for many will basically cover the increases they’ll be seeing….