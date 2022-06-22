Nelson Council Approves Proposed Murals

The Nelson and District Arts Council have stated their case and while much work looks to be ahead; Nelson City Council is permitting two proposed murals.

The first mural is proposed for the north facing wall of the Capitol Theatre by a member of the Sinixt/Arrow Lakes Band of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville. The second design by an indigenous Ymir artist is proposed for the retaining wall between Salvation Army and the old Nelson Cares building.

Councillor Nicole Charlwood says while the proposed destination for the first mural certainly needs the attention; she initially found the design to be dark:

“So I’m happy to hear that you’ve checked in with others and I by no means want to impose any artistic question but I love how it’s challenging me, even in my thoughts about what should go in these spaces and you do so the work so well….”

Executive Director Sydney Black says she's happy to include Council’s expressed lighting concerns and more in their plans moving ahead:

“…. That entire area (second design); it kind of feels like is in need, like the stairs potentially are needing a little jiffying [sic] and things like that. So we would be very interested in furthering that conversation with the City and talking about that and how we can light it as best as possible….”

“…. So it’s (the stairs) mostly attached to the Salvation Army building, so…. if you removed the stairwell it wouldn’t damage the mural at all” Black tells City Manager Kevin Cormack

“…. Things like lighting and all that I think has to be planned with the potential replacement of those stairs down the road. We obviously have to engage with the building owners….” Cormack responds

Both murals are part of this year’s annual Nelson International Mural Festival. Find both designs in Nelson City Council’s June 7th agenda package.