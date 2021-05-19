Nelson Council Approves Video Surveillance Policy

The City of Nelson is taking steps to up security around the community with a Video Surveillance Policy approved by Council on Tuesday, May 11th.

Staff's report cites several instances where staff, public safety and the stewardship of public assets were threatened; requesting the installation of video cameras to help maintain safety.

Councillor Cal Renwick expressed his support: He says the report answers some questions people may have regarding personal security, adding that the idea is not to be out there shooting the general public, but instead have surveillance in strategic places for specific reasons, with some oversight from province

The Policy provides direction for context, procedures and protocols for when video surveillance is installed and operated by the City.