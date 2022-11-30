Nelson Council Briefed on Preliminary Phase 2 for Primary Bike Route

There's a long way yet to go for the City of Nelson's Primary Bike Route project, with a preliminary presentation on Phase 2 going before City Council last Tuesday, November 22nd.

Phase 2 looks to connect Rosemont with Uphill and Selkirk College, but greater goals for the overarching project include reducing vehicle congestion and increasing community health.

City Manager Kevin Cormack says it won't be easy connecting such a unique part of town:

“Really there’s kind of one way in and out of Rosemont…. Not like Uphill, not like Fairview; there really is one route. You go on that route (and) you kind of have two choices: One is you know very steep and not really workable for a bike route but like I said (it’s) quite a unique part of The City….”

Councillor Leslie Payne expressed concern to the presenter about a lack of hard barriers between cars and bicycles in certain areas.

City Planner Matt Kusiak says staff has safety top of mind:

“The level of protection is still essentially to be worked out in the detailed design phase. We are quite confident that there will be physical protection at every point of the route that will vary based on available right of way and a variety of other topographical issues that do arise along the route….”

Phase 1's Fairview bikeway route has seen doubled pedestrian flows and increased cyclists since 2020.

Nelson’s Perrier Lane residents, located off Highway-3 at the south of Nelson, were keen to attend the November 22nd meeting to discuss proposed plans for Phase 2. These residents were stumped by plans to connect Rosemont to Uphill and Selkirk College, considering their only way to walk or bike directly to Rosemont is by trespassing on private property.

“This is with our staff so they’re looking at this…. We probably should have made that a public laneway at the time of subdivision but we didn’t, it is private lands….” Cormack tells the gallery

“So this is a perfect example of a neighbourhood that recognized an opportunity or a challenge…. What I have heard from other municipalities around the country, I think this is pretty significant in Toronto, is where neighbourhoods get together and get organized…. We’ve seen this happen before, that they contribute some capital to it and then pool some resources together and then bring that forward to the City that we can potentially match. Or then go even further and bring in grants….” says Councillor Rik Logtenberg

Mayor Janice Morrison had parting words for those who attended:

“Staff is attuned to that now and so I thank you for coming forward because this is exactly a perfect example of what this public participation time is for. You’re addressing an issue that’s on the agenda and it’s good to hear from the community on it.”

While November’s presentation officially kicked off the second phase of work, grant funding announcements aren’t expected until Spring 2023, a fuller project presentation isn’t anticipated for another year and construction is proposed for Spring 2024.