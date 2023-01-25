Nelson Council Commits to Second Round of Recovery Funding

Nelson City Council has committed to a second round of community grant funding to support non-profits that lost revenue due to the pandemic.

Tuesday, January 17th, heard some debate over the maximum grant amount, compensation amounts for lost revenue and more. Ultimately, City Council landed on a $25,000 cap.

Director of Corporate Services Sarah Winton explains:

“There’s no reason why if it stays at $25,000 and it’s not used up, that we can’t come back to council and increase the amount. It’s easier to increase the amount than it is to decrease the amount.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg's concern was around a lack of access to applicants:

“There might only be two (applicants). In which case if we’ve limited it (capacity) then we don’t spend the $200,000 that we have…. We only can distribute $50,000 leaving $150,000 not being put to work when it could be helping an organization that desperately needs it.”

Councillor Keith Page had similar concerns:

“…. I would warn against just book-ending completely for the example or scenario of an organization that comes forward, that maybe perhaps didn’t come forward the last time but they’re suffering from a hole from the first time….”

Applicants have until February 10th before staff reviews the proposals, with presentations set to go before City Council in March. The first round of funding back in 2021 had maximum grants of $15,000 but spent just $95,000 of the $300,000 available.