Nelson Council Discusses Recreation Services, Approves Amendment

Nelson City Council approved an amendment yesterday, October 25th, to an RDCK Recreation and Leisure Services bylaw, but not without some debate.

The report before City Council shows that the City funds 67% of facility expenditures and Mayor John Dooley says Nelson's RDCK facilities aren't being efficiently leveraged to economically benefit the area:

“We brag a lot about the amount of construction that’s happened in the city of nelson the last four years or so, or five or ten, or whatever number you want to call it. But there’s been a similar amount of growth that’s happened in the Regional District, so you have a larger number of people now using this facility from areas that are not contributing to it.”

Dooley adds that it's difficult to approve an amended bylaw when the issue has remained stagnant for so many years.

Councillor Keith Page says the amendment is a necessary step in what certainly won't be a quick fix:

“It’s good work for the next term here to look at that long term planning piece, to look at that financial sustainability piece, to look at how we’re moving these delivering services out there to look for those additional efficiencies and those other ways that we can identify user groups that aren’t contributing through taxation. I think those are conversations the commission needs to have….”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says local entrepreneurs need to be better enabled if Nelson is ever to be a tournament city:

“…. Over and over again what we saw is the energy in the new development; it can either be harnessed and supported to create a positive feedback loop of change or it can be suppressed, not intentionally, just by kind of coming up against unclear processes or unclear responsibilities….”

Another City Councillor cites a service review launched in 2019 as one obstacle in addressing the issue this past term. The City's Chief Administrative Officer says while the amendment is an improvement on the bylaw, more work is needed on sustainability.