Nelson Council Discusses Third Quarter Financial Update

Nelson City Council went over The City's 3rd Quarter Financial Update last week (9th) for a recap on this year's revenue and expenses management to date.

Expenses are reportedly on track and some Revenue Variances are expected to be resolved by year end. Taxes came in as expected, showing a 2.4% increase over last year factoring in the 1.75% increase, plus new construction. Transit User Fees show over $145,000 in revenue this year to date with ridership at just 50% of pre-pandemic levels.

Mayor John Dooley explains buses running at set times despite their capacity results in fixed costs:

“We have this conversation all the time about transit and the value and we know what the values are, but if you look at what the expenses are verses the revenues; that’s a heavily subsidized system.”

Councillor Keith Page wonders how the community is shifting as the pandemic progresses:

“As we’ve gone through COVID have we been able to see those trend lines of people being at home verses commercial and is there a proxy there as how things are going back to normal…?”

Councillor Page also brought up prior discussions on a proposed native pollinator area for Hendryx:

“….I’m just wondering as we look at the invasive species side of things for removal, if we can start to think about potentially having some moneys available for native pollinators to replace them because it’s one thing to pull something about but what does a program look like…?”

City staff says while the pandemic did see business portions drop and residential sectors pop; any return to normalcy is happening slowly. Many General Capital projects are in varying stages due to timing constraints and the City is expecting to be closer to budget by year end. Watch the full discussion by clicking here.