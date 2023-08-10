Nelson Council Draws Closer to Adopting Ban on Public Substance Use

Nelson City Council has passed third reading for a bylaw amendment prohibiting drug use in certain public spaces like parks.

Council chatted with Public Health Officer Sue Pollock and counter parts for about an hour on Tuesday, August 8th, before debating for another hour.

Pollock explains that provincial legislation to regulate drug use in certain public spaces is anticipated for fall:

“That remains our recommendation as Medical Heath Officers for Interior Health that our municipal partners and local governments do wait for that provincial legislation that will provide a consistent standard approach to public consumption of substances.”

Councillor Logtenberg responded suggesting consultation and adaption at a municipal level could help the province form effective legislation. He refers to the amendment as an explicit social contract much like the City would have for zoning and not a punitive measure.

Logtenberg recalled consulting personally with some of Nelson's vulnerable population and hearing unanimous support:

“It offers clarity in moments of vulnerability so when you’re using you’re not necessarily at your best moments of judgement and so having that clarity is really helpful. Also the problems that we’re seeing in the community are often being created by the minority, many of them not from Nelson, in fact I was told sometimes they’re called weekend warriors.”

On the other hand, Councillor Leslie Payne says in her public outreach, she heard unanimous opposition of the proposal.

Councillor Kate Tait says local government needs to protect the safety of all community members:

“What we’re talking about here is preserving safe spaces for kids and that this provides us maintaining specific spaces for children. We don’t want anyone picking up a needle or a broken pipe in a playground area. We’re a caring community, we care about our kids, (and) we care about all of the residents in the community.”

Councillors Payne and Page were the only opposing votes and a Special Meeting may be held ahead of Nelson's Regular Meeting in September to accelerate adoption of the amendment.

Council first discussed the proposed bylaw amendment in July and decided to take another look at it after they’d heard from the Public Health Officer.

The public participation portion of Nelson City Council's last Committee of the Whole heard three speakers opposing a proposed bylaw prohibiting drug use in public areas like parks.

City Manager Kevin Cormack would later emphasize that the bylaw addresses certain areas of Nelson, but not all public areas:

“Our goal is to take a balanced approach to public consumption. This certainly wasn’t about banning public consumption in the City as we do recognize that there are some competing interests here and that people’s safety is important.”

Corporate Officer Sarah Winton says this isn't about punishing users, it's about education:

“The parent parks bylaw does say that enforcement can ticket…. This does not fall under that.”

This isn’t a first for the Kootenays as Grand Forks City Council approved a similar ban on drug use in certain public areas earlier this summer.