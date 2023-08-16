Nelson Council Hears Action Group for Better Public Transportation

Nelson City Council recently heard from an Action Group for Better Public Transportation.

The City is sitting on a UBCM resolution seeking a provincial funding increase for regional transit services, while the Action Group raises interest at a community level.

The presentation highlighted gaps such as a lack of coordination between service routes, both locally and to reach other cities, plus tricky trips from Nelson to the Trail hospital and more.

Keith Wiley says not only does transit funding need a boost, but the funding formula as a whole needs work:

“BC Transit puts up half the money and then you, local municipal governments and Regional Districts, have to match it. So doubling the provincial funding alone if it goes, still, by that formula is going to not really work out. They could double their offer; I doubt a lot of corresponding municipalities are going to be able to double theirs.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says everyone wants a healthy and vigorous regional transit system:

“I don’t think anybody disagrees with the vision, it’s now just sort of ‘where does it fit in terms of other priorities?’…. And I think what we can communicate to our provincial partners and counter parts is that we believe that further investment in our regional transit system will pay off.”

Mayor Janice Morrison says relative discussions are ongoing:

“We just had a meeting with some concerned other citizens regarding dialysis and the lack of transportation to the Trail hospital and I know that Councillor Page is going to be bringing those things forward to his next West Kootenay Hospital Board meeting and it’s also on our agenda of our Ministerial meetings….”

The group's wish list also includes a daily provincial bus service linking Nelson, Vancouver and Calgary.

They plan to ramp up a community campaign in the fall to highlight the worth of investing in regional transportation services.