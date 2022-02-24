Nelson Council Hears Presentation on Nav-CARE Program

Nelson City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, February 22nd, heard presentations from groups like the Kalein Centre's Nav-CARE Program.

The delegation covered efforts to support the community through COVID-times and overall quality of life improvements for adults living with declining health. Nav-Care volunteers help address needs that fall outside healthcare provider responsibilities, freeing up those resources.

“Especially with doing this job, I’m often really taken back by the level of care and services that our town provides. For a little town of 10,000 we have an amazing menagerie of organizations that are helping people, and you’re one of those so thank-you.” says Councillor and Acting Mayor Jesse Woodward

“It’s a great perspective and we know that there is growing numbers right? Of people in need, so it’s pretty grounding work. So if I can do anything to support that….. Please don’t hesitate to reach out” Councillor Nicole Charlwood tells presenters “If there’s anything I can do to help with that information sharing that you’re asking of us I am a driver for Kootenay seniors, so I do highly recommend council spend time with people in our community….”

Other requests from the delegation include additional volunteers and continued support from the City. The presentation notes local increased mental health support demand, a growing awareness for the challenges faced by adults with declining health and a lack of bridging support for patients awaiting long-term care placement. The program fosters social inclusion and helps build more age and ability-friendly communities.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.