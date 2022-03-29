Nelson Council Hears Presentation on State of Forestry Industry

The BC Council of Forest Industries faced some tough questions on climate change as a delegation to Nelson City Council last Tuesday, March 22nd.

The team was presenting on the state of the forest industry in the province and says one in 25 jobs in BC and seven percent of jobs in the Kootenays are within the forestry sector that employs over 4800 British Columbians. The presentation further states that the forestry sector sees roughly four-billion dollars in annual government revenue and eight-billion dollars in wages and benefits. Seventy Nelson-area businesses reportedly sell $17-million worth of business services to BC's forestry sector each year.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg gauged the group on efforts to capitalize on BC's online annual GHG Inventory:

“…. So decomposition from harvested wood products is 48 megatons, that’s in 2019. So total in BC: 68 megatons. Decomposition from harvest wood products: 48 megatons…. In 1990 our forests were sequestering about 89 megatons which more than accounted for our total production, so overall our forests were absorbing more carbon than we in the province were producing. Today our forests are not sequestering any carbon at all; they’re actually producing carbon….”

Councillor Jesse Woodward wondered how forest practices are tackling the need for growth while still rewilding sustainably to store more carbon:

“My concern is 2017, 2018 and 2021 were the 1,2 and 3 worst wildfire seasons in BC’s history and 2021 was from beginning to end a climate catastrophe in this province.”

Presenters explain they're continuously working to utilize all brush fibres. They also support the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and are working with government to pursue economically sound opportunities to further progress. They say growth has dropped to roughly half of what it was 20 to 30 years ago and harvest levels are consistently evaluated, but there are other actions that factor into GHG emissions.