Nelson Council Hears Update on Low Carbon Homes Pilot

Nelson's Material Carbon Emissions Guide and Benchmarking Report has hit the web and Nelson City Council was recently updated on related efforts.

The report explores emissions through manufacturing and transporting new builds, compared to ongoing operational emissions and how they impact BC's Step Code. With Fortis BC backed funding; The Low Carbon Homes pilot saw the Climate and Energy Team tackle Embodied Carbon, covering carbon emissions through production and transportation, plus Operational Carbon like heating and powering your home.

Climate Resilience Planner Natalie Douglas speaks to the results:

“Homes that achieved higher levels of the Step Code did not automatically result in higher amounts of embodied carbon. That is very heartening. Essentially it wasn’t Step Code that dictated whether there was going to be a lot of material carbon emissions or a lot of carbon; it was rather the material choice…. If there was a lot of concrete or a lot of XPS foam, let’s say these specific items; that normally dictated where you fell on your performance….”

Douglas adds while Operational Carbon Emissions are a vital piece of the puzzle, Embodied Carbon Emissions are timelier. It would take 23 years for average local operational emissions to match the average embodied carbon emissions in new builds reviewed in Nelson and Castlegar.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg was happy to hear that the over 50 local building community members engaged last fall were both intrigued and enthusiastic. He says getting ahead of this issue well benefit the community over the long-term:

“Ultimately I think the consumer has an important, if not fundamental role, in global emissions. We can’t just keep saying ‘oh it’s the fossil fuel companies’ or what have you. We’re all a part of this system, we’re all consuming and it’s that consumption that down the line requires fossil fuels to build the products, or power the machinery that’s building the products….”

Councillor Jesse Woodward is thankful to hear the City's efforts are already being celebrated outside of Nelson:

“We could be an absolute green city in every way and our impact on the global climate would be negligible, but if 1000 towns, if 1000 cities were doing this kind of work; it’s really powerful.”

Next steps include integrating embodied carbon considerations into the Regional Energy Efficiency Program and much more.