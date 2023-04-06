Nelson Council Hears Update on Proposed Cube 2.0 Climbing Facility

Nelson City Council received an update from the Kootenay Climbing Association last week, March 28th.

Last year saw the City lease a parcel at 810-10th Street for the proposed Cube 2.0 facility, set to include Olympic-standard 50-feet tall walls and bouldering.

The Association’s Brian Hansen and Jayme Moye walked elected officials through their plans and answered questions:

“The facility that we’re currently designing is over five times the size our current space. Of course we’re going to have a lot of climbing surface but there’s a lot more that we can do with that space besides just adding more space for people to climb on. A big one is a safe spectator area….” says Hansen

“It’s a little bit of a moving target right now because we can’t start those big federal and provincial grants until we have the schematic design done, so that’s kind of our next big bottleneck. But in our overall project timeline we would love it if we could break ground in 2025.” explains Moye

Hansen adds that the only other non-profit climbing gym to build to this magnitude in Canada is over in Saanich:

“I’ve had a couple of meetings with their Executive Director to get input on how they were able to get a lot of the fundraising dollars that they were able to use to build the facility, and yeah she’s been an amazing resource and has provided some useful information to us, but we’re still quite early in the fundraising stage.”

The proposed 6500-square feet, $5.6-million build would even have the capacity to host competitions. Another listed feature is a kid’s zone with childcare.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.