Nelson Council Meeting Hears Update on Waste Management, Bear Concerns

Nelson City Council's most recent Regular Meeting heard an update on animal attractant and garbage collection concerns.

Tuesday’s public participation portion of the meeting heard one resident discredit food-cyclers and how they were piloted in Nelson. All three speakers requested weekly garbage collection and sought to slow down the City’s rising number of euthanized bears.

City Manager Kevin Cormack spoke to the issue towards the tail end of Tuesday’s deliberations:

“The residential pre-treatment program was initiated in 2020; it show a very high success rate in terms of diversion, reduction in GHGs and at a lesser cost than traditional wet compost. We have been funded for that program by CBT, by the FCM and others…. we had a…. student through Selkirk College working on that research of that program…. The FCM grant also includes a consultant that will work with us alongside that to make sure that the results are what we believe them to be. I think everybody knows that we’re not going to solve climate change without technology….”

“So we will be rolling out that larger pilot. We should receive delivery of the first 600 units…. Late 2022 and that should be starting to get rolled out. As we know as part of that it is about $11,000 per week to collect and we’ve also had a really positive pilot project on the ICI side, the institutional commercial industrial with Selkirk College. They’re reducing a tremendous amount of food waste up there and are ecstatic about the program and the education to their students, chefs etc….”

The City has installed bear-proof garbage receptacles in areas like Lakeside Park and are currently in the process of replacing others. A meeting was planned for this past Wednesday to discuss boosting the effectiveness of WildsafeBC programming and enhancing local bylaw enforcement. City bylaws ban having bird feeders out between April 15th and December 1st, as well as leaving any animal attractants out where they may be accessible to dangerous wildlife.

Mayor John Dooley had more:

“I’ll be bringing forward a notice of motion to the October 25th 2022 Regular Meeting requesting a review of the Waste Management Strategy be included in the next Council Priority Setting Session…. It would include looking at weekly garbage pick-up, containers, just anything. Just a whole program to try and manage our waste in a better manor so we’re not in a situation where we have to kill bears going forward. So that notice will be coming forward to the next meeting on behalf of myself as The Mayor.”

The Nelson City Council meeting scheduled for October 11th has now been moved to October 25th.