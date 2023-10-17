Nelson Council on Track to Adopt Step Code, Building Bylaw Amendment

Nelson City Council is on track to adopt a Step Code and Building bylaw amendment impacting future developments.

The change includes larger buildings with a rating scheme for both the BC Energy and new Zero Carbon Step Codes.

Maximum Energy Step Code requirements will not be needed for new builds like schools and libraries while the Zero Carbon Step Code would be added for places like offices and hotels.

First three readings were passed by City Council but elected officials expressed a desire to be more progressive.

City Manager Kevin Cormack says Nelson has a lot of publicly funded buildings that aren't linked to municipal rules:

“A number of these buildings that have been identified and have been built recently are all provincial government funded buildings…. So I think we can certainly consult with where they’re going, they basically voluntarily follow our bylaws….”

Councillor Keith Page hopes Nelson can push further to reach its climate goals:

“At this junction I’m fine with what we’re proposing here as we move forward on new builds, I celebrate the work we’re doing in our Ecosave program…. (but) I do believe we need to see a more comprehensive program brought to us before the end of this term, hopefully by mid-term.”

Councillor Rik Logtenberg is okay with finding middle ground on the issue but hopes the city can monitor ways to catch up with other communities:

“I don’t think Nelson has to lead all the time, I think taking a bit of a follower approach on this is okay for me, given what you said that maybe we’ve got maybe a more challenging situation here in the Kootenays to access some materials…. I would like to stay open to us being more ambitious.”

Nelson is the first municipality in the Kootenays to take action in adopting the new Zero Carbon Step Code, which was introduced by the province as desired greenhouse gas emission reductions were not being met with the Energy Step Code alone.

Changes would come into effect in May.