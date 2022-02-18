Nelson Council Ponders Halted Library Upgrades

Last Tuesday's Nelson City Council meeting, February 8th, briefly discussed The Nelson Public Library Board's efforts to keep their dreams of upgrading the facility alive.

The Library Board's minutes speak to a proposed Thought Exchange process regarding a new facility and Mayor John Dooley wondered whether the board was looking at a new design or the original one. This after a $10-million grant application in 2020 aiming to revitalize the building and offer greater spaces for the community was unsuccessful.

Councillor Page confirmed fundraising efforts are underway but there’s much work ahead:

“The more we could have more discussions with them they would be eager for those conversations, but this particular piece of business is a discussion they’re having on how to continue to move the facility forward because they have not let go of the dream.”

Councillor Nicole Charlwood commends The Board's approach:

“They defeated just coming to the City and re-established their goal as reaching out regionally as well, so I think council should appreciate that they made that adjustment in their meeting because that would have been one of the first questions coming from us….”

The design applied for in 2020 features an over 18,000 square foot facility with 32-units of residential units above.